Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

