Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.54

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 7698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.
Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.