Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.54

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 7698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

