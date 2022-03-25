Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 38.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,017,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 280,966 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,857. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

