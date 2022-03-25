Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
NYSE FSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 90,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 198,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.