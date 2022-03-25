Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 90,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 198,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

