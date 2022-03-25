Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 2,107,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,308. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

