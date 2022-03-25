Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.