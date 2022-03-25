Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 459,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

