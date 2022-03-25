Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

