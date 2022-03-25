Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,720,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $71,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

