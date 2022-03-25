Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.96) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.87 ($48.21).

FRE stock opened at €32.25 ($35.43) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a one year high of €80.00 ($87.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.84.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

