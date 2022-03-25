Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 958.13 ($12.61).
Shares of FRES opened at GBX 767.60 ($10.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.18.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.
