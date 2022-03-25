FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 180 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.9% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,397. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

