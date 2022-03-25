FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $82.05. 72,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,757,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

