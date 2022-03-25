FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $678.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $697.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

