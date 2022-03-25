FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 498,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

