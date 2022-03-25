FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned 0.05% of PPL worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.50. 129,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,088. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

