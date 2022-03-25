FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 460,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,522,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

