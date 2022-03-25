FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.17. 19,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The company has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.83. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

