Fulcrum Equity Management Has $414,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

