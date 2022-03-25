Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $291,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

