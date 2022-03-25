Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,413 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $63.42.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

