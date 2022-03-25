Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 429 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,636,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

