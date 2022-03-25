Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 8.9% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.65. 190,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,458,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

