FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted by DA Davidson

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

