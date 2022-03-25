G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 317,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.