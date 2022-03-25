GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, assumed coverage on GameSquare Esports in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target for the company.

GMSQF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 25,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

