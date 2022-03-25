Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

ZS stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.32. 1,905,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

