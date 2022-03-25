Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $296.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.04 and a 200-day moving average of $306.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

