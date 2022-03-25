Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gecina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $116.45 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

