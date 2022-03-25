General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $95,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

