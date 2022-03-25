Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 604.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

