German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.57 Million

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $262.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $249.00 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $278.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%.
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $487,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
