Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €72.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €72.20 ($79.34) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.03 ($108.82).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR GXI opened at €69.30 ($76.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.38. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a one year high of €99.40 ($109.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.