GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.91) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,625.60 ($21.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.17. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Insiders bought 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

