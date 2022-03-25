GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,625.60 ($21.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,597.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,542.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

