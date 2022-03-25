Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Glencore has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

