Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Glencore has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.81.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.