Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 143,800.0% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 143,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,249,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,391,117. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

