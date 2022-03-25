Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 143,800.0% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 143,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,785,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,249,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,391,117. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Global Technologies (Get Rating)
