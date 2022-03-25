Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 7,283 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $368.95 million, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

