Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 1,160,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,191. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.