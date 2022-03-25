Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Royalty (GROY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.