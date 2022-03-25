Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%.

AUMN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 9,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,560. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

