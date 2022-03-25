Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSPT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Golden Star Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

