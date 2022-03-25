Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 55.46% 13.55% 6.53% VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.85 $192.43 million $1.89 10.53 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

