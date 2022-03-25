Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Graco by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

