GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47). 80,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 60,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The firm has a market cap of £39.36 million and a PE ratio of -24.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.99.

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc provides a range of products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom and web-based training courses related to the general data protection regulation, privacy by design, risk management, business continuity, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

