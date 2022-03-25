GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47). 80,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 60,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The firm has a market cap of £39.36 million and a PE ratio of -24.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.99.
GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)
