Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 426,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

