Griffin Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

SLB opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

