Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $10.38

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.73. Grifols shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research firms have commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

