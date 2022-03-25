Grin Achieves Market Cap of $15.51 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,771.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.61 or 0.07097412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00282512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.00813653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00109216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013017 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.00452362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00434134 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

