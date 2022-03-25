Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
GGAL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
