Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

GGAL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.